Historical Society debuts wedding gown collection

Over 50 bridal gowns are part of the new wedding gown collection which recently debuted at the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township.

The exhibit will be on display until mid-January.

The extensive exhibit encompasses two-floors of the historical society building located at 99 Erie Avenue, in downtown St. Marys. The gowns all have roots in St. Marys and range from those worn from 1903 to 2018.

“Each gown has a story: some were hand made in St. Marys, one in the Philippine Islands, some from New York City, and some headpieces from Paris, France. Of course, some of the brides are now deceased, but those still living range in age from 95 to 30,” explained Marcia Bleggi, historical society volunteer.

In addition to bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses, mother-of-the-bride dresses, flower girls dresses, and tuxedoes, the exhibit also features a variety of other wedding-related items ranging from headpieces, veils, marriage certificates, matchbooks, invitations and cards received on the wedding day by the couple.

Each dress includes photos of the wedding along with additional wedding memorabilia such as an anniversary photo of the couple. Some will also include a short description or story about the specific dress. A tag placed on each dress will indicate the name of the bride and groom along with the year they were married.