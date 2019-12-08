Historical Society holds annual banquet as St. Marys turns 177

FOX TWP. – On Sunday afternoon, the 177th anniversary of the founding of St. Marys, the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township held its 57th annual banquet at The Red Fern in Fox Township.

This year’s event not only honored RADM Joan M. Engel, USN (Ret.), who was presented with one of two Distinguished Citizen Awards handed out by the society this year, but also included remembrances for the late Odo Valentine and Bill Bauer, as well as a tribute to Richard “Dick” Dornisch.

The banquet got underway with the Pledge of Allegance, led by the Historical Society’s oldest member, Leo “Pickles” Rigard, a World War II veteran.