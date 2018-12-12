Historical Society holds annual dinner

On Sunday afternoon, 176 years and one day after the community’s first settlers made the trek from Kersey to found St. Marys, members of the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township ventured back to Fox Township to hold their annual dinner at The Red Fern.

Typically held in the evening on the Sunday closest to the anniversary of St. Marys’ founding, this year’s schedule was changed so that the dinner was held in the afternoon to allow attendees to be home before dark. After getting underway with a social hour that began at 1 p.m., the event concluded around 5 p.m.

The focus of this year’s program was once again on music, with Lyle Garner, vice-president of the historical society, and Jeanne Dostal, president of the historical society, sharing the microphone with Patty Vollmer Stebich, Paula Fritz Eddy and Anne Sinibaldi Herzing as they shared stories related to the community’s musical history.

Additionally, in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the song “Silent Night,” Christian Schmidt performed the popular Christmas tune in German and then Tim Hnath performed the song on an acoustic guitar and invited attendees to sing along.

