Historical society honors memory of Bill Bauer

When it came time to honor the memory of the late Bill Bauer at the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township’s annual banquet on Sunday afternoon, local historian Ray Beimel was tasked with speaking to attendees about Bauer and his impact on the society.

It was a topic with which Beimel had a close connection, as he noted that it was Bauer who was instrumental in his becoming involved with the historical society 47 years ago.

“Nearly 60 years ago, 46 residents of St. Marys met to form the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township. Only five were women,” Beimel explained, sharing several names of those involved with attendees.

Among those involved at that meeting was Bauer.