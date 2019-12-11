Historical society pays tribute to Dick Dornisch
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
FOX TWP. – Richard “Dick” Dornisch received one of two Distinguished Citizen Awards presented by the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township this year. While he was unable to be in attendance at the historical society’s annual banquet on Sunday at The Red Fern in Fox Township, several members of his family were, and his nephew, Martin Dornisch, addressed attendees to share some thoughts on his life and legacy.
