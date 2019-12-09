Historical society remembers Odo Valentine

FOX TWP. – Odo Valentine, a noteworthy area pilot who, among his claims to fame flew a biplane under the Kinzua Bridge, was one of the individuals remembered during the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township’s annual banquet on Sunday afternoon at The Red Fern. Valentine passed away earlier this year at the age of 104.

Area historian Denny McGeehan addressed attendees during the banquet, offering a brief presentation on Valentine’s life. A display was also set up showcasing some of the items from the historical society’s collection related to Valentine’s life and legacy.