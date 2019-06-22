Historical Society to upgrade technology

The Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township are planning to upgrade their technology and software.

This project is being made possible through a $10,000 grant presented to the organization from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

As part of the project the Historical Society plans to install new software developed specifically for museum use which will enable the organization to create a searchable inventory of their holdings.

This will make the collection more accessible.