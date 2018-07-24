Hit and run results in charges against St. Marys man

A St. Marys man is facing charges after fleeing the scene of a crash that occurred earlier this month on the Johnsonburg Road.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob on Tuesday, Kevin Daniel Hoy, 25, of 121 Penn Rd., St. Marys, is facing charges after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run collision that left another vehicle disabled on the evening of Sunday, July 1.

At approximately 9:46 p.m. on that date, the officers of the City of St. Marys Police Department were dispatched to the area of Johnsonburg Road near Redwood Drive in the City of St. Marys for a hit-and-run collision.

A white sedan operated by a male driver had reportedly struck a blue Dodge Durango, causing disabling damage to the Dodge. The suspect vehicle fled the scene traveling southbound, while the Dodge was left disabled on Johnsonburg Road.

Officers arrived on scene at 9:52 p.m. and observed the Dodge disabled in the northbound lane of the roadway. The driver of the vehicle told officers that she and her three juvenile children had been traveling southbound on Johnsonburg Road when “a white sedan traveling towards here lost control some distance away, went off the roadway, spun-out and skidded towards her sideways.”

The vehicles reported collided head-on.

When the driver of the Dodge exited her vehicle, she reportedly “observed a suspect male driver that appeared disoriented.”

Prior to him fleeing the scene, she was able to read a portion of his license plate.

While sorting through the wreckage left on the roadway, officers also located a white driver side mirror and other parts from the suspect vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge and her juvenile passengers were reportedly uninjured.

After the scene was photographed and the wreckage removed from the roadway, officers began their search for the suspect vehicle.

At 1:20 a.m., while searching the area of North Paul Road, officers observed fresh tire tracks that led down a dirt road into the woods off of North Paul Road. The road was known by officers to be a gas well road.

Officers drove down the dirt road until they came to an open, grassy area where they observed an unoccupied white Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle reportedly had moderate damage on the driver’s side and was also missing a side mirror.

The vehicle registration information came back to Amy Hoy of 424 Berwind Street, St. Marys.

While searching the vehicle, officers reportedly “observed a case of Busch Light on the passenger floorboard.”

Officers also found a Pennsylvania hunting license issued to Kevin Hoy located on the passenger seat. Blood was also found on the steering wheel and throughout the vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to 424 Berwind Street and made contact with Amy Hoy, who indicated that her son, Kevin Hoy, had been operating the vehicle at the time of the collision. Amy Hoy told officers that she had picked Kevin up on North Paul Road and dropped him off at 121 Penn Road in St. Marys.

Officers conducted a followup investigation at 121 Penn Road and made contact with Kevin Hoy. According to the affidavit, “officers on scene stated that Kevin had recent injuries to his face and appeared intoxicated.”

He allegedly admitted to being in the collision and fleeing the scene and was advised to contact the City of St. Marys Police Department the following day to further discuss the incident.

At 7:27 p.m. on July 2, Kevin Hoy voluntarily went to the City of St. Marys Police Department and was interviewed regarding the incident. During that interview, Hoy reportedly admitted to “driving at the time of the accident, fleeing the scene, pulling his car off the roadway down to a gas well, calling someone to pick him up, and to have been drinking alcohol.”

Hoy is facing a third-degree misdemeanor charge of accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property and summary charges of failure to stop and give information and render aid and careless driving.

A preliminary hearing for Hoy is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4 before Judge Jacob.