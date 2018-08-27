Hoffman looking forward to junior season with Cougars

The Misericordia University men’s soccer team is scheduled to open their 2018 season on Friday in a 4 p.m. match at Clarks Summit, and junior keeper, Patrick Hoffman is excited to see what the season has in store.

“Becoming a more complete player was definitely my goal coming into this season,” Hoffman said. “At this level, every goalkeeper is a great shot stopper, but my primary focus was getting better with my feet and distributing the ball to my teammates more effectively. We want our team style to be more possession-focused this year, so our coaching staff made this a big point of emphasis with our goalkeeping core.”

Hoffman spent his summer playing on a team in the Greater Pittsburgh Soccer League, which he explained is a league in Pittsburgh where a number of college soccer players from throughout western Pennsylvania play during the summer months.

“For my strength and conditioning, I’ve been working with a great crew from Physical Industry Training in St. Marys,” Hoffman added.

While each of the opponents on the Cougars’ 2018 schedule will present their own set of challenges, Hoffman admitted that there are a few teams he is particularly looking forward to facing.

