Holiday Bazaar to feature cookies, pies, and more

Volunteers at the St. Marys First United Methodist Church have been busy the past several weeks preparing for the church’s annual Holiday Bazaar taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Perhaps the most notable offering at the bazaar is the Cookie Walk, where patrons choose what type of cookie they want while volunteers arrange them in a box. There are 16 homemade variety of cookies to choose from. The cost is on a per pound basis.

The women bake thousands of cookies for the event as the Cookie Walk typically sells out.

Among the additional sweet treats available at the event are pumpkin roll, hardtack candy, sticky buns, sweet rolls, and apple dumplings.

The group specifically takes pride in their pumpkin rolls.

A wide selection of pies will also be for sale including pumpkin, apple cranberry, apple, blueberry, strawberry-rhubarb, blackberry, or just plain pie crusts. Many customers purchase large numbers of pies to stock up for the holidays.

Thousands of pre-orders are filled prior to the event.

