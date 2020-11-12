Holiday Bazaar slated for Nov. 21

The United Methodist Women are preparing to host their annual Holiday Bazaar on November 21 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The event includes a large bake sale, lunch to go, and the Cookie Walk featuring 16 varieties of homemade cookies.

The deadline to place a pre-order for pies, soup, and other items is Sunday, Nov. 15.

This year the famous Cookie Walk is being altered to observe COVID-19 related-precautions. All cookies will be pre-packaged in half or full dozen containers. Cookies will be sold and priced by the pound.