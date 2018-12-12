Holiday Storytime Walk set for Sunday

Local children are invited to participate in a Holiday Storytime Walk on Sunday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Community Education Center in downtown St. Marys.

The event is sponsored by Dickinson Center, Inc. Parents as Teachers and is a free and fun event for all families with children ages birth to five years.

Children will have the opportunity to visit various stations, and completing numerous games and craft activities while reading the book “Llama Llama Holiday Drama“ by Anna Dewdney along the way.

A few of the activities planned include making a jingle bell bracelet, finger painting, and decorating a cookie. Snacks will also be provided.

“This is a great opportunity to promote literacy with their child,” said Cortney Pahel, DCI children's education programs director.

It will take approximately 30 minutes to complete all the stations.

All children who attend will receive a free book from the Parents as Teachers Literary Express.

No registration is required and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Parents as Teachers group offers one Storytime event annually, typically during the summer at a local park.

“The Parents as Teachers staff truly enjoy hosting Storytime every year. With the huge turnout at this past summer’s Storytime Walk we wanted to offer a mini version for this holiday season,” Pahel said.

In June the event took place at the St. Marys Area High School track. According to Pahel 175 families attended the event, many of whom expressed how much they liked the location of this summer’s event.