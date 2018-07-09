Home Food Preservation Workshop planned

It’s not too early to start thinking about safely preserving your garden’s harvest for use later this winter. Penn State Extension has several resources that you may find helpful in safely preserving your produce while maintaining the nutrition quality.

First time home canners, as well as experienced home canners, will benefit from participating in a Home Food Preservation workshop to learn about the latest scientific food preservation methods to assure a high quality, safe product for consumption by your family. Boiling Water Bath and Pressure Canning techniques will be discussed, and reasons why certain foods MUST be processed using pressure canners. Participants will receive a full set of the “Let’s Preserve” fact sheets, as well as testing of their pressure canner dial gauges if they bring the lids along to the workshop.

The Home Food Preservation workshop will be held Wednesday, July 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the Community Education Center, 4 Erie Ave., St. Marys. Registration details can be found at http://extension.psu.edu/food/preservation or you can call the Cameron County Extension office 814-486-3350 for further information.