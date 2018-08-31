Homicide hearing continued until Sept. 27

JOHNSONBURG – A preliminary hearing in the homicide of Richard R. Hicks, 29, of Johnsonburg, has been continued until Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m.

The hearing for Harvey Leroy Detterline III, 37, of Byrnedale, was initially scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in front of District Judge James L. Martin of Johnsonburg.

Detterline is facing a first-degree felony charge of criminal homicide, a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of an instrument of crime with intent to employ it, and an ungraded misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently incarcerated in Elk County Prison in Ridgway.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed with Martin’s office on Friday, Aug. 17, Officer Stefan Smith of the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department responded to 426 1/2 Water Street Extension, Apartment E-7 at 11:33 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, following a 911 call from that location with an open line.

As stated in the affidavit, Elk County Detective, Gregg McManus assisted Smith with the interviews of Detterline and a woman present at the scene.

Through these interviews, it was determined that Hicks had entered into apartment E-7 through an upstairs window. The woman and her two minor children were inside the apartment when this occurred. Detterline then went upstairs and confronted Hicks, after which a physical altercation ensued.

The affidavit states during the altercation, Detterline stabbed Hicks with a knife in the upper torso area. Hicks also received cuts on the palms of both hands during the struggle, as well as a cut on the lower left side of his abdomen.

Hicks was later pronounced dead at the scene by Elk County Coroner, Michelle Muccio at 12:03 a.m. on Aug. 17.

According to a statement issued by Muccio later that afternoon, the cause of death was ruled to be exsanguination due to a stab wound, and the death has been ruled a homicide.