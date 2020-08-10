Horse show to help raise funds for new barn

On Saturday, the Elk County Fair is hosting an Open Horse Show in an effort to raise funds for a new horse barn at the fair grounds in Kersey.

There is an entry free for the event to show all day per horse/rider combo or a separate price per class. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. with the event slated to begin at 9 a.m.

This year the Elk County Fair Association has hosted several horse shows as part of their horse barn fundraising efforts.

The categories for the contest include juniors ages 8-15, seniors age 16 and older, ponies-14.2 hands and under, and horses-14.3 hands and over. Any contestant under age 19 must wear a helmet. The show will follow 4-H rules.

Those with any questions regarding the show should call or text (814) 512-4169.