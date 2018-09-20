Horses, farms, and therapies

While visiting Big Maple Farms, the Record was invited to view, and, with permission, interview the Farm’s Natural Therapies group. The group is a separate entity from the farm, providing therapy to the handicapped and, with the sub-group through 4-H called Animal Sciences, instruction to area youth in the care and understanding of farm animals.

Young George Lindquist, under the watchful eyes of his father, George, younger brother Keelan, the aid of group director Amanda, coordinator Astasia, instructor Tia, and cooperation of a 23-year-old horse named Zip, was about to receive his therapy. The elder Mr. Lindquist says that when little George was born, he suffered a convulsion resulting in cerebral palsy.

Cerebral palsy may seem like, but is not, a muscle condition. It is due to a damaged part of the brain, the brain’s inability to control those muscles. The condition is not curable, but the effects can be lessened with the therapeutic use of the muscles.

The rocking motion of horseback riding stimulates the legs, hips, back and the brains sense of balance. The elder Lindquist informs us that the younger, at age three, just recently began walking and, with the necessity of giving the horse both verbal and physical instructions, is learning speech, arm, and hand control.

In addition to the horseback riding, the group has games they play, one of which is called "Around the World." In this game, the young Lindquist had to take the horse for a lap around the corral, and then stop the horse next to a child’s basketball hoop. He was handed a softball-sized rubber ball and had to throw a basket before he could take the horse for another lap.

His enthusiasm for the game was both visible and audible while he attempted taking the ball with his bad hand (righty as his dad called it), passing it to his good hand, and, a couple of times, threw two baskets.

Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies requires a minimum age of two to participate in the program and has been a non-profit organization since 2015. They, along with their sub-4-H group, Animal Sciences, support from sponsors and volunteers hold fundraisers. The biggest, their Fall Festival, is being held over two weekends: Sept. 29 and 30, and again Oct. 6 and 7.

The Fall Festival consists of a corn maze, hay rides, games, food, and vendors will have their wares out along with pumpkins and corn stalks. Another upcoming one is a trail ride scavenger hunt, a three-and-a-half hour trail ride where objects have to found from horseback. These are all held on the McMinn Big Maple Farm on Long Level Road in Ridgway.

Keeping the 4-H youth involved with the community, leaders Amanda and Karen stimulate them and they, the youth, have come up with a fundraiser of their own in order to buy a service dog for a family in need. This one, a horse show, will be held at the Kersey Fair Grounds Oct. 21.

Including both the 4-H and the therapy groups the farm presently sees an average of 21 riders per week. Schools also book field trips on the farm which brings in 250-280 kids per season. Volunteers willing to share their time and vendors willing to give their support are very welcomed. More information can be received by calling Amanda at her office phone number 772-387-3571.