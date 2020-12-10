Hospital diversions utilized in various situations

Recently the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital declared itself on diversion which raised concerns as to what exactly that status entails. Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare Medical Director of Emergency Services and COVID-19 Task Force leader, recently explained the various aspects of diversion during a recent media teleconference.

“Diversion is a part of every hospital emergency room department’s emergency operation plan,” Sheehan said.

Diversion may occur for a variety of reasons such as equipment failure, structure failure, or sometimes for surge capacity. According to Sheehan, diversion generally mitigates itself within 2-4 hours in the case of Penn Highlands DuBois.

He explained that diversion is a request from a hospital to EMS, not a mandate.