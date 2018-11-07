House fire in Ridgway Tuesday

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, on the southern side of Ridgway, Elk Company 4 responded to a house fire at 11 Pleasant Avenue. Upon arrival, they found all four sides of the structure billowing smoke. Fire responders were Elk Company Engines 43 and 42, Rescue 412 and Johnsonburg’s Engine 22. Between them, they kept the fire contained to the interior of the house.

Other responders included the Ridgway Fire Police, Ridgway Ambulance, Ridgway Police, and the Ladies Auxiliary. Several surrounding neighbors jumped in and caught the pets of the homeowner as they ran from the house, and at least two of them served the firemen sandwiches.

The fire and hotspots were extinguished by 2:33 p.m. after which the firemen collected their gear and the command was called in "terminated" at 3:06 p.m.

Three fire marshals came on scene just before the termination of the command to determine the cause of the fire, which was still under investigation at press time.