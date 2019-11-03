How long can campaign signs stay up?

The upcoming election on Tuesday will decide many races throughout Elk County. From commissioners and judges right on down to neighborhood choices for school board members.

Even in "odd-numbered" years, when no major national elections are taking place, it is vital for everyone to vote as these elections affect most people on a daily basis far more than the national races. Whether it is for local or national, there is one thing that every election brings, lawn signs.

The laws in Elk County are not clearly defined, but the unwritten rule is to have them down within two weeks. Both political parties in Elk County have operatives that will go and take down signs that are up for any longer.