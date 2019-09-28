Humane Society’s dog walk fundraiser back by popular demand

Back by popular demand the Elk County Humane Society is hosting a dog walk fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Benzinger Park in St. Marys.

“This is our first year back after a hiatus with the event,” said Marcy Dippold, humane society fundraiser co-chair and event organizer. “Our event team is busy planning for loads of fun for the whole family.”

Canines of all kinds are invited to participate, with registration starting at 10 a.m., a pet blessing at 10:50 a.m., a walk around the park beginning promptly at 11 a.m., activities starting at 11:30 a.m., and prizes awarded at 1:30 p.m. The event will conclude at 2 p.m.

Contests including musical sit down, best costume, and best trick will take place and are always a crowd favorite.