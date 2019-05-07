Humane Society among finalists in nationwide contest

The Elk County Humane Society is seeking the public’s help in potentially winning a $20,000 grant toward facility repairs. The nationwide contest is being hosted by TCC Verizon stores as part of their company-wide volunteer event, Rescues Rock, in which each store is partnering with a local animal rescue organization and hosting in-store pet adoption events. As part of the Rescues Rock initiative, the company is awarding one animal rescue organization a grant. The ECHS is among the top three finalists. June Glass, Elk County Humane Society fundraising chairwoman, said the organization was notified on Thursday about being a finalist. “We were among the top three out of 900 stores nationwide,” Glass said. Glass said she was contacted a few weeks ago by a store associate encouraging the ECHS to submit their grant proposal for the contest. Votes may be cast through Sunday, May 12 via the TCC website at http://blog.tccrocks.com/blog/rescues-rock-2019 or the direct link to voting at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RescuesRockBigImpact.

