Humane Society announces Jeep winner

For the third year, the Elk County Humane Society partnered with Bucktail Motors for a vehicle drawing to benefit the shelter. This year the ECHS acquired a 2005 Jeep from Ryan and Leo Winters for the drawing. After several months of offering chances on the Jeep, the winner was drawn at the end of the Bavarian Fall Fest.

This year the winner was Pat Polaski. Bucktail Motors has a mascot, Shadow, who is a big, friendly kitty and greets the customers at Bucktail Motors. It is because of Shadow that Ryan and Leo decided to help the Elk County Humane Society in raising funds for the shelter.

Shown in the picture is Pat Polaski receiving the keys from board vice president, Lyle Garner, while Ryan and Shadow look on.