Humane Society rescues 44 animals from poor living conditions

A recent emergency overcrowding situation at an Elk County home has stretched the Elk County Humane Society resources thin as they house, treat and care for 44 animals rescued from poor living conditions.

Shelter staff have been working non-stop to care for the animals and are asking for the public’s assistance requesting any donations of kitten food, canned cat food, and monetary donations to help cover the cost of the animals vaccinations and spaying/neutering.

Among the animals rescued within a two-day span were 30 kittens, 15 adult cats, and three small dogs.

“It was probably one of the worst living conditions that I’d have ever seen,” said JoAnne Smith, Elk County Humane officer volunteer, has been working in the field for 14 years both locally and with the ASPCA National Response Team.