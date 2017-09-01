Humane Society seeking homes for rescued cats

The Elk County Humane Society recently became home to 25 cats in response to an overcrowding situation at a Ridgway residence.

"This type of situation is not unusual. Many times, people begin with good intensions and very quickly become overwhelmed," said JoAnne Smith, Elk County Humane Society police officer. "While we are proud that we are able to offer assistance, these additional cats and kittens are putting a strain on our already crowded cat rooms and our limited budget."

The society's shelter has nearly 40 cat pens filled with about 50-60 cats with a waiting list of people looking to surrender their cats to the shelter located at 1029 E. Eschbach Rd., St. Marys.