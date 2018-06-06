Hummingbirds are back

Summer is in the air and so are the hummingbirds. Did you know that hummingbirds will return to the same feeder year after year? Sometimes they will show up at your window before you can even get the feeder outside for the season, said wildlife biologist Margaret Brittingam in an article found on the Penn State Extenstion website. She recommends a sugar-water solution that is one part sugar to four parts water… “a stronger solution can be harmful to their kidneys, while a weaker one may not attract them. You don’t need to purchase commercial nectar – it’s no better than what you can make at home,” said Brittingam.