From ice to wood, ‘George’ travels the world for his art

“If you look hard you can see the bear wanting to come out,” said George with an easy smile on his face as he works on the block of pine, “He’s relaxing on a branch, but he just noted you which is why his ears are up.” He is here for the second time for the 20th Annual Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous which begins on Thursday.

Born Dorjsuren Lkhagvadorj, he now goes by his Alaskan given nickname “George” which he earned at the World Ice Sculpture Championship in Fairbanks Alaska. The volunteers there nicknamed him “George” because of the difficulty they have pronouncing his Mongolian name. Like everything else, he accepts it with a grin and gets right back to work. George was the first Mongolian to carve ice as an art form.

