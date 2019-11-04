Ickesburg teen first through check station

BENEZETTE – By the time the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) elk check station opened at 10 a.m. on Monday, there were already several successful elk hunters in line at the Elk Country Visitor Center waiting to have their elk weighed and processed by PGC staff. At the very front of the line was Steven Esh, a 17-year-old hunter from Ickesburg, who harvested a cow in Zone 2.

Esh was the 10th hunter drawn for an antlerless license for the weeklong general season during the game commission’s elk license drawing in August. It was his first year being entered into the drawing.