Increase in services, facility improvement shown in latest PHE report

Penn Highland Elk's Pinecrest Nursing Home and Community Nurses, Inc. recently received a four star rating while the hospital earned a three star rating as part of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Star Ratings.

In addition the Department of Health (DOH) completed their annual survey of PHE's Generations unit in May and found no deficiencies.

"Our Generations unit has been deficiency free for the past 11 years with the DOH taking best practices from our unit to share with other units," said Penn Highlands Elk President Bradley Chapman.

The DOH also completed their annual Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) facility inspection and all quality and regulatory items at PHE were found to be in compliance.

The report also indicates a significant increase in QCare visits, sleep lab tests, Pinecrest residents and infusion patients.