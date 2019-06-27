Independence Day Celebration to offer myriad of activities

The annual St. Marys Independence Day Celebration is amping up as new activities and food offerings have recently been added to the event.

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, who spearheads the event, has been working closely with St. Marys Area High School staff in preparing for the July 3 event which is taking place for the first time this year on school district property.

A food and beverage court will be setup at Dutch Country Stadium. Calla’s Cafe concession trailer will offer beef on wick, barbecue pulled pork, Italian sausage, hamburger, hot dog, soft pretzel, nachos and cheese, snow cones and pop.

Sweet treats including Brandy Camp Creamery ice cream is being sold by the ECCHS Music Boosters along with kettle corn and popcorn by the SMAHS Cross Country group and with baked goods by the SMAHS Student Government.

Campus will open to the general public at 5:45 p.m.