The Inez Bull Piano Scholarship that were established at the Elk County Community Foundation, by the Inez S. Bull Foundation was recently awarded. Board member Deanna Young, (right) met with Simon Glatt (left) to present his scholarship for $2,000. Simon is a graduate of Elk County Catholic class of 2017 and is attending Slippery Rock University class of 2021.

To qualify for this scholarship, a student must be a senior in high school or have graduated from a high school in Potter, Tioga, Elk, McKean, Cameron or Clinton county and be majoring in music. The scholarship is administered by the Community Foundation who distributed over $193,000 in 2018. These scholarships recognize students who have displayed outstanding qualities in academic achievement, leadership, and community service.

The Elk County Community Foundation Board extends their gratitude to The Inez S. Bull Foundation who has seen a need in promoting the performing arts and believes in the youth of today. Anyone interested in establishing a scholarship can contact the Foundation at 814-834-2125 or get more information from the website, www.elkcountyfoundation.com