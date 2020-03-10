Influenza presentation offers insight into virus, prevention methods

A variety of facts and statistics regarding the fight against influenza were presented to members of the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors during their regular meeting on Monday evening.

Hannah McKee, an SMAHS alumnae and Gannon University student studying to become a physician assistant, provided a presentation about “Influenza and the Public School System”. in which she dispelled

“Right now we’re hearing a lot about the Coronavirus, but actually this year alone we’ve already as many as five times the number of flu cases than the Coronavirus, but nobody is talking about the flu. The flu has killed way more people that the Coronavirus has so far,” McKee said. “People are so worried about the Coronavirus and quarantining themselves at home and stocking up on supplies, yet they are not receiving the flu shot so it’s very confusing.”