Info still being sought related to Curry Avenue history

The Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 581 (SNPJ) and the St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society are gathering information about the houses that once lined Curry Avenue, which ran parallel to the railroad tracks and the Stackpole Carbon Co. buildings at the end of Depot St. Much information has been found, but the goal on March 4 is not only to present that information but also to share whatever stories and memories you may have. You are invited to meet at the K of C Kottypine Room in St. Marys at 7 p.m.

Curry Avenue, which was once a neighborhood of closely knit families and friends, is gone. But there are some pictures belonging to the Historical Society and certainly some that are hidden away in attics that can shed some light on what once was. Piecing together information from census records has shed light on the location of many of the houses. Today it is difficult to visualize exactly what was there, but with more information the street can “come alive” again and be preserved as a part of local history.

