Inner Park Day draws more than 200 youth to Memorial Park

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s greeted area residents on Wednesday and made for a nice day for area youngsters to be outdoors. Over 200 youth between the ages of five and 14 took advantage of the nice weather by participating in Memorial Park’s annual Inner Park Day.

This year’s event was coordinated by Memorial Park summer staff member Brandon Grotzinger with help from Memorial Park director Scott Krellner. According to Grotzinger, the turnout was more than last year.

“We have nine events and seven groups of kids,” Grotzinger said.

Among this year’s events were a water balloon toss, sponge pass, accuracy throw, frisbee toss, home run dash, basketball shoot, bouncy ball race and scavenger hunt.

Grotzinger noted that they tried to keep the events the same as last year and did not make any big changes for this year’s event.

“Everything is going great so far,” Grotzinger said roughly midway through the day.

In addition to Memorial Park staff members, Grotzinger said that community volunteers and staff from Benzinger Park also were on hand helping make the event a success.