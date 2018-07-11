Inner Park Day draws nearly 200

Close to 200 area youngsters between the ages of five and 14 took advantage of the perfect summer weather on Wednesday to participate in Memorial Park’s annual Inner Park Day.

According to Memorial Park staff member Brandon Grotzinger, who coordinated this year’s event, the roughly 190 children were divided into seven groups and participated in nine different event stations throughout the day.

Inner Park Day kicked off around 9 a.m. and wrapped up around 3 p.m. Participants were provided with a lunch midway through the event, and then enjoyed pizza during the awards ceremony at its conclusion.

Grotzinger noted that this year’s event stations included corn hole, ladder ball, a sponge pass, a scavenger hunt, a water balloon toss, a basketball shoot, a home run dash and an accuracy throw.

For the scavenger hunt, colored flags were hidden throughout Playland. Youngsters were tasked with finding as many as they could of each color within a certain amount of time.

Also new was the sponge pass, which was a team event with participants racing to transport water from one bucket to another using a sponge.

“We have four buckets and there are two teams,” Grotzinger said. “Each team has two buckets. You start with one bucket full of water and the other one is empty. They have a big sponge and they soak it up with water, sprint to the one that’s empty. There’s a line and they have to fill it up to the line.”

Grotzinger explained that he and his fellow staff members wanted to change things up a bit this year.

“We wanted to not do the exact same thing as last year,” Grotzinger said. “We were trying to find some new events to throw in there.”