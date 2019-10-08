Inservice days yield training for teachers

Over the past two days St. Marys Area School District educators participated in inservice days involving Edcamps, informal sessions by and for teachers open to any presenter focusing on collaboration, connections, group expertise, tech tools and instructional design.

The sessions were modeled after peer-to-peer professional learning, a hybrid of Edcamp strategy.

All sessions were instructed and presented by SMASD facilitators with the exception of Greg Macer from Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit who also presented sessions.