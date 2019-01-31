International students bring different perspectives to ECCSS

While it is true that the majority of the students who attend schools within the Elk County Catholic School System reside in Elk County, there are a small number that are not only from outside the area, they are from other countries.

The International Student Program has been in place for the ECCSS for the past few years, and according to Sam MacDonald, school system president, it has been doing well so far.

Though only “a fairly limited number” of international students are currently attending school within the ECCSS, MacDonald explained that is by design.

“There are some schools that end up having 30, 40, 50 percent of their kids from overseas. That’s not what we’re interested in. That’s not what we’re after,” MacDonald said.

