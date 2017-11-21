Investigators probe officer-involved shooting

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating a shooting involving a Johnsonburg Borough Police officer which occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to a press release filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Bruce Morris, PSP Troop C Major Case Team, in conjunction with the Elk County District Attorney’s office, is investigating the incident in which a uniformed police officer was reportedly forced to shoot a 30-year-old male who had an active warrant for his arrest during an attempt to take the male into custody.

According to Morris, the incident occurred along the 100 block of West Center Street in Johnsonburg.

“The subject physically resisted the veteran officer’s attempt to take him into custody and fought the officer for several minutes,” Morris said. “The officer was unable to gain control of the suspect and the fight escalated to a level where the officer fired one round from his sidearm, striking the subject.”

Backup police officers from Ridgway, St. Marys and PSP arrived at the scene and “detained the suspect and provided him medical care until emergency medical services could assume treatment,” according to the statement.

The suspect was treated at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys for a “gunshot wound to the torso and subsequently transferred to a trauma hospital where he remains in stable condition,” Morris said.

Investigators report “no danger exists to the public.”

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation in accordance with Johnsonburg Borough Police Department policy.

Morris said Elk County District Attorney Shawn McMahon will review all facets of the state police investigation into the shooting to determine if the use of force was justified in this case and the appropriateness of filing any charges.

The investigation continues.