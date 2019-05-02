Irish culture inspires ECC indoor color guard show

The sounds of Celtic music fill the gymnasium as the Elk County Catholic High School indoor color guard perform their 2019 show “I Am”.

The color guard’s green and gold costume dresses, along with an array of flags and rifles all play a part in the Irish-inspired theme.

Carly Higgins, assistant director, explained the theme was also inspired by the Celtic trinity knot which can symbolize the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

The show is set to the song, “The Sky, the Dawn and the Sun” sung by Celtic women.

“Our show is very entertaining with the Irish step dance, faster music, rifle tosses and flags doing difficult tosses,” said Lori Schreiber, director.

On Tuesday evening, the SMAHS and Elk County Catholic indoor color guards performed in a preview show prior to their final competition at 2019 TIA Atlantic Coast Championships in Wildwood, New Jersey from May 2-5.

