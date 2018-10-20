It’s business as usual for Sears Hometown Store

When the news broke earlier this week that Sears Holdings Corporation had filed for bankruptcy, there was some concern from community members about whether the Sears Hometown Store located at 1385 Bucktail Road in St. Marys would also be impacted.

For over the last decade, the store has been owned and operated by Ben Nicklas, and earlier this week he took to Facebook to clarify that the Sears Hometown Store is part of a separate entity and is not impacted by the bankruptcy filing. As such, business at the store will continue as usual.

As for why he decided to purchase the store roughly a decade ago, Nicklas explained that he could see the potential that came with it.

“The potential was really here,” Nicklas said. “It was a community thing. People like Sears, period. I wanted to be a part of it.”

The store sells a variety of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools and hardware, and has become a go-to stop for members of the community who want to shop locally. Because of this, Nicklas said that there were numerous people who reached out to find out how the business would be impacted, especially after it was announced that the Sears store located at the DuBois Mall in DuBois was among those scheduled to close.

“We do appreciate the people that called with concerns and support,” Nicklas said.

He explained that while he owns the store, area residents have adopted it as part of the community.

“You kind of forget that people take possession,” Nicklas said. “It’s like the brewery. People are proud to have a brewery in town.”

Likewise, Nicklas remarked that people have down they are proud to have the Sears Hometown Store here as well.

“We got a lot of community support,” Nicklas said. “When you get people on Facebook saying, ‘We love your store. We’re so glad you’re not going anywhere. You’ll see us next week.’ You kind of go, ‘People are happy we’re here.”

Nicklas and his staff are focused on continuing to provide great service and products to area residents, and they are appreciative of the support they continue to receive.

“We’re flattered at the response from the community and how much they care about us,” Nicklas said.