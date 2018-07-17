Jackson Road improvements in the works

The City of St. Marys is teaming up with the Elk County Conservation District to make improvements to Jackson Road.

As part of the second phase of the project work will consist of roadway maintenance including storm-water improvements, placement of additional stone sub-base, driving surface aggregate replacement, and stream bank log defector installation placed where the stream abuts the roadway.

City Council awarded the bid for phase two of the project to Bucktail Excavators, Inc. of St. Marys at a cost of $114,455. Additional bidders included Briggs Earthwork, Inc. for $168,830 and Glenn O. Hawbaker for $208,921. Bids were received on July 10.

Construction cost is estimated at $126,000. Total grant funds available are $112,000 from the ECCD’s Dirt and Gravel grant program. The remaining funds will be taken from the Street Department’s program supplied budget.

“This has been a great project for us. Its been a great success,” said City Manager Tim Pearson.

Construction could take approximately one month to complete, weather depending. Phase II encompasses about 2,000 ft. of roadway.

The project began via communication between the city and the ECCD as to how they could help out with drainage and protecting the stream and wildlife in that area.

“We are working to protect and improve that road while dealing with the drainage and protecting the water shed,” Pearson stated.