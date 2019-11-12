Jacobs honored with Distinguished Service Award

FOX TWP. – Each year at their annual Veterans Day Banquet, St. Marys American Legion Post 103 has the option of presenting a Distinguished Service Award to a nonveteran who has distinguished himself or herself through giving their time and talents to create a better community or assisting the mission of the American Legion. While it is not given every year, this year the Post elected to present the award to Scott Jacobs during their banquet on Sunday evening at The Red Fern.