January Women on Target class held

On Saturday, Jan. 26, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office hosted a "Women on Target" shooting clinic. The clinic was held at the Ridgway Rifle Club. Twenty-eight women attended the clinic, which included classroom instruction and live fire exercises at the indoor range.

It was a full day of activities which included morning registration, classroom instruction, a break for lunch, and individual instruction on the range.

The response for the Women on Target clinics has been considerable. These clinics would not be possible without the support of local, sponsors, and volunteers. They include the National Rifle Association, the Ridgway Rifle Club, Fox’s Pizza of Ridgway, Sinter Fire Inc. of Kersey, Elk County Ammo and Arms, M & R Guns, River Valley Surplus, Elk County Foods, Joey’s Bakery, and all of the volunteer instructors. The instructors are a collaboration of other law enforcement agencies and private sector specialists who are trained in the safe operation of firearms and marksmanship.

The Women on Target training is a nationally recognized program developed and sponsored by the National Rifle Association. Training clinics are only open to women and are designed to teach firearm safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship. Clinics are designed to accommodate women of all skill levels. Firearm ownership is not required to attend a clinic.

Those interested can sign up for the class on the Elk County Web site at co.elk.pa.us.