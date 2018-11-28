JCC releases statement on ceiling collapse

Sometime on Monday, Nov. 26, a portion of the ceiling in the pool room at the Johnsonburg Community Center collapsed. Community Center Director Christine Bressler released the following statement on the incident:

"To All Patrons and Members of the JCC:

"The JCC (Johnsonburg Community Center) wants to make sure that we can explain the events that have transpired over the past 24 hours and what is going on at the JCC currently.

"Our pool is now closed until further notice and all swim hours and classes are canceled. This is because we have to perform Emergency Maintenance on the pool. We want to explain what we mean by this.

"Part of our pool ceiling collapsed into our pool yesterday afternoon. Thankfully no one was injured and our Lifeguard and Recreation Director on duty were able to handle the situation. However, we are unable to continue to use the pool until the event is handled properly.

"We are planning to repair/replace the ceiling and work on making sure that our facility is safe for all to use and enjoy. "We will keep everyone updated and in the loop with our progress with reopening the pool and repairing.

"If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the JCC at 965-2010."