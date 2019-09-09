Jeep ride planned to benefit Elkland Search and Rescue

Elk County Riders is “calling all Jeeps” for a Jeep ride event planned for Sunday, Sept. 15 in conjunction with the Bavarian Fall Fest in downtown St. Marys.

The local non-profit organization is donating all proceeds from the ride to Elkland Search and Rescue.

Elk County Riders Vice President Don Ruffner encourages participation to “help those (Elkland Search and Rescue) who are always there for our community.”