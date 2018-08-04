Jesberger recognized for her political efforts

Long-time Elk County Republican Party member Grace Jesberger was recognized for her commitment to the community during the party’s annual summer gathering.

Mark Adams, a representative from Senator Joe Scarnati’s office, presented Jesberger with a congratulatory citation from the Pennsylvania Senate.

“Grace’s devoted public service and dedication to the people and region she has served has positively impacted associates, friends, and family throughout Elk County and the Commonwealth,” noted the citation.

Also mentioned in the citation were thanks “for her commitment to the communities and citizens of Elk County and the 25th Senatorial District.”

Jesberger has served 55 years on the Elk County Republican Party. In 1963 Grace and her husband Paul founded the Elk County Young Republicans. She served on the Elk County Republican State Committee for 32 years.

Jesberger was also a member of the 1980 Pennsylvania Electoral College and a Delegate at Large for Pennsylvania’s 32nd Congressional District at the 1988 National Republican Convention.

She was an Elk County auditor for 24 years.

The citation noted Jesberger’s outstanding service and congratulations on her retirement offering sincere best wishes.

Jesberger was also presented with a plaque from the Elk County Republican Party.

It noted during her 55 years with the Republican Party, she has shown outstanding leadership, strength and undying commitment to the Republican Party.

“You have achieved great levels of success and continue to be an extraordinary leader,” read a portion of the inscription of the plaque.