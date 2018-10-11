Jim Murone to be celebrated with Polka Party

For decades Jim Murone was a staple in St. Marys and especially the local Polka community. This Sunday, Oct. 14, the Slovene National Benefit Society St. Marys Lodge 581 and North Central Pennsylvania Polka Boosters will sponsor a celebration and tribute to Jim Murone at the Ridgway Eagles Club from 4-6 p.m.

Murone was the founder of Murone’s Sunday Polka Party on WKBI and owner of Murone’s Music, TV, and Appliance store, now simply Murone’s TV and Appliances, for more than 65 years in St. Marys.

Performing at the event will be the Dick Tady Orchestra, whose brother, Jack, wrote “Murone’s Polka” in honor of Jim many years ago.

Food and refreshments will also be available and there is a small fee to offset the cost of the band.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.