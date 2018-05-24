John Salter named Honorary Rotarian

The St. Marys Rotary Club on Tuesday inducted John Salter as an Honorary Rotarian. John has been a longtime supporter and friend of the club. He first began helping with the annual Rotary auction in 1979 and has been a part of the event since. He always provides first class PR for the club on the radio. John is pictured here with members of the St. Marys Rotary Club who presented him with a plaque and a certificate. Congratulations John.