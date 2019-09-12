Johnsonburg breaks ground for $14.6 M water treatment plant

JOHNSONBURG – Over 10 years of hard work came to an end with the groundbreaking ceremony today in Johnsonburg at 107 First Avenue, the future home of the new Johnsonburg Municipal Authority (JMA) water treatment plant.

The ceremony is the culmination of years of work and planning by the JMA, Johnsonburg Borough, the Elk County Commissioners, and Representative Matt Gabler. Upon completion, the new water plant will be one of the most technologically advanced in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.