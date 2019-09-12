Johnsonburg breaks ground for $14.6 M water treatment plant

Photo by Brian Stockman - At the groundbreaking ceremony today, from left, are Lisa Sorg, JMA manager/engineer; Fritz Lecker, office manager with Representative Matt Gabler; Eric Poague, JMA chairman; Johnsonburg Mayor Jack Fowler; Councilman J.R DePanfilis; Kenneth Polaski, JMA secretary; Travis Long, JMA engineer; and Josh Gunnett, project engineer with Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona.
Staff Writer
Thursday, September 12, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

JOHNSONBURG – Over 10 years of hard work came to an end with the groundbreaking ceremony today in Johnsonburg at 107 First Avenue, the future home of the new Johnsonburg Municipal Authority (JMA) water treatment plant. 
The ceremony is the culmination of years of work and planning by the JMA, Johnsonburg Borough, the Elk County Commissioners, and Representative Matt Gabler. Upon completion, the new water plant will be one of the most technologically advanced in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts