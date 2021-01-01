Johnsonburg fire determined to be arson

The fire that occurred at the former Johnsonburg Hotel has been determined to be arson, according to a report issued by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal. A 30-year-old male, who was not publicly identified by PSP, was taken into custody in relation to the incident. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to please contact the Johnsonburg Police Department and/or PSP Fire Marshal at PSP Ridgway Station at 814-776-6136.