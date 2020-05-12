Johnsonburg head-on collision results in fatality

One person was killed in a fatal accident on state Route 219 along the Johnsonburg bypass on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to scene at 7:35 p.m. involving a two-vehicle head-on collision with heavy fire. The accident was reported to have occurred near the access road to the bypass.

According to scanner communications by the Elk County Office of Emergency Services there was multiple entrapment of multiple victims including a toddler and a teenager. The Elk County Coroner was also dispatched to the scene. The extraction of a victim(s) was completed at 8:36 p.m.

A landing zone for Stat MedEvac was setup on the bypass as requested by paramedics. The landing zone was initially setup at the nearby Johnsonburg Fire Hall. Stat departed the scene at 9:05 p.m. to UPMC Altoona.